Terence Blanchard’s ‘Live’ aims to keep gun violence conversation going

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It's an exciting week for trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard. His new LIVE CD debut's Friday, and on Sunday he headlines a free concert with some of the world's best jazz artists here in New Orleans.

Blanchard told us that the CD was recorded in cities that were affected by gun violence, "We're still trying to keep the conversation going about gun violence in our country. It's something we really need to address. We went to 4 cities where they had very tragic events. It's not just a one-sided thing for us, so we went to Minneapolis where Philando was shot. we went to Cleveland where Tamir was shot, and we also went to Dallas where the police were shot and New York City. We try to have a civic engagement in all places too. It was a really successful thing to try to keep the conversation going. We want to do that with a project, that once it's out and people playing it and talking about it, hopefully we won't get sidetracked by something."

Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective LIVE is available where you buy music.

Click here for information on the free International Jazz Day tribute concert to New Orleans.