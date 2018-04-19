Tall Ships arrive in New Orleans for NOLA Navy Week 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It’s not something you see every day, at least not anymore.

Tall Ships have docked by the Aquarium of the Americas for NOLA Navy Week 2018.

Four ships will dock at Woldenberg Park, and two will make their way to the waters of Lake Pontchartrain as part of the city’s Tricentennial celebrations.

A selection of modern US Navy vessels will also line up along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter.

Earlier this week, the 99-foot, iron-hulled vessel Elissa, which was built in Scotland in 1877, led the small armada as it sailed past Pilottown toward New Orleans.

The ships arrived around noon on April 19, and will stay in town through Monday, April 23.

Click here to view the full schedule of events.

