Sweep on the horizon? Pelicans rout Blazers, lead series 3-0
The New Orleans Pelicans are one win from a franchise first.
The Pelicans routed the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-102 Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the best of seven first round Western conference playoff series. The Pelicans can sweep a playoff series for the first time with a victory over Portland Saturday.
Nikola Mirotic scored 30 points, making 12 of 15 shots from the field. Anthony Davis scored 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Mirotic has scored 63 points in the three playoff wins, on 24 of 41 shooting. A reporter asked head coach Alvin Gentry, why has Mirotic been so hot?
“Gillette, Gillette should get the credit,” joked Gentry. Mirotic’s great play has coincided with him shaving his beard.
Rajon Rondo scored 16 points and handed out 11 assists. The Pelicans led by 25 points in the third and fourth quarters.