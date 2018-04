× Saints release 2018 schedule

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints open their 2018 regular season on Sunday, September 9, in the dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team released the full schedule today.

Other games to note include a Monday night home game against the Washington Redskins, and a Thanksgiving home game against the Falcons.

We close the regular season with a noon game at home against the Panthers.

See the fulls schedule below: