Over 10 pounds of cocaine found during I-12 traffic stop

COVINGTON, LA – A woman pulled over on I-12 is behind bars now after officers found more than 10 pounds of cocaine concealed in her vehicle.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over 43-year-old Texas resident Rosa Siller around 4:30 p.m. on April 18 for following too close and having expired registration as she traveled eastbound on I-12 in a black Nissan Sentra.

Siller told the deputy she was on her way to Florida to pick up her grandparents and bring them back to Texas with her, according to the STPSO.

She agreed to let the deputy search the car, and he found 10.4 pounds of cocaine.

“Our Highway Enforcement Unit has been very successful in making many proactive arrests and reducing the availability of dangerous drugs being dispersed in and traveling through St. Tammany Parish,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.​

Siller faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, along with the pair of moving violations.