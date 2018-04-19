× Mitch Landrieu lands on Fortune’s list of ‘the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’

NEW ORLEANS – Fortune has named New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu one of “the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.”

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, top the list for their dedication to standing up for school safety and gun control in the wake of a tragic mass shooting at their school.

Bill and Melinda Gates, South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink all made the top 10 on the annual list.

Landrieu came in at number 28.

The outgoing mayor landed on the list after leading “a successful effort to take down four” Confederate monuments, “persevering through a two-year legal battle even after city business leaders got cold feet,” according to the magazine.

Landrieu’s NOLA for Life mentorship program also helped land him on the list, according to Fortune.

