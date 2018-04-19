Man killed at Algiers storage unit facility
New Orleans – Police are investigating a man’s shooting death at an Algiers storage unit facility.
The NOPD says officers were called to CubeSmart in the 3500 block of Behrman Highway around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released a motive or a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
29.914411 -90.019150