Man killed at Algiers storage unit facility

New Orleans – Police are investigating a man’s shooting death at an Algiers storage unit facility.

The NOPD says officers were called to CubeSmart in the 3500 block of Behrman Highway around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released a motive or a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.