Man arrested after desecrating more than 30 graves at a Lockport cemetery

LOCKPORT, LA – A Lockport man is behind bars after he was caught on surveillance video desecrating over 30 graves.

Thirty-six-year-old Jared Falgout pulled down headstones, ripped flower holders from their mountings, and ripped plaques from tombs at Holy Savior Cemetery, according to the Lockport Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of the widespread damage in the cemetery on the morning of April 18 were able to identify Falgout from the footage.

The officers, along with Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, caught up to Falhout outside of a home in Gheens early in the morning on April 19, and he was arrested without further incident.

Falgout has been booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Anyone who may have experienced damage to their families’ tombs is asked to please contact Lockport Police Chief Harrelson or assistant chief Sergeant Ricky Breaux Jr. at (985) 532-9799 for information about monetary costs to repair or replace any damaged items.