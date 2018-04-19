Just how tall are those tall ships sailing in from a century and a half ago?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Tall Ships are arriving in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Woldenberg Riverfront Park at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in the heart of downtown New Orleans as they sail into the city.

Four of the Tall Ships will be docked along Woldenberg Riverfront Park for you to see from Thursday, April 19 through Monday, April 23.

Why are these Tall Ships here?

They are teachers really.

The purpose is to educate everybody about their purpose and the impact these kinds of ships had on New Orleans as a port city.

They're here as part of NOLA Navy Week 2018.

And they're here to celebrate the city's tricentennial.

Here's a look at the Tall Ships:

The Elissa was built in 1877 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Just a rusted, iron hulk before being rescued by the Galveston Historical Foundation in Galveston, Texas.

The Oliver Hazard Perry comes from Newport, Rhode Island. The ship gets its name from a young Rhode Island hero. Oliver Hazard Perry was the hero of the Battle of Lake Erie.

The Oosterschelde comes from Rotterdam. It was built in 1918. The Oosterschelde has three masts and it's a schooner.

The Picton Castle is from the Cook Islands. She's been on voyages all around the world.

The Lynx is from Nantucket, Massachusetts. She's a living classroom when it comes to the subjects of history, environment and ecological issures.

And The When and If. How does she get her name? Well, when General George S. Patton had the boat designed he said, when the war is over, and if I live through it, I will sail her around the world.

For more about the Tall Ships, all you have to do is click right here.