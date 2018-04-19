I-12 wreck snarls morning traffic, one airlifted from scene

ROBERT, LA – One person has been airlifted from an accident on I-12 near Robert that briefly closed the Westbound lanes of traffic.

The accident near milepost 51 occurred just after 8 a.m.

One person was airlifted to a hospital by Acadian Air, according to a tweet by the Louisiana State Police.

The Westbound lanes of I-12 were closed for less than 10 minutes, according to tweets by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Traffic quickly backed up for three miles behind the wreck.

