× I-12 wreck snarls morning traffic, one airlifted from scene

ROBERT, LA – One person has been airlifted from an accident on I-12 near Robert that briefly closed the Westbound lanes of traffic.

The accident near milepost 51 occurred just after 8 a.m.

One person was airlifted to a hospital by Acadian Air, according to a tweet by the Louisiana State Police.

The Westbound lanes of I-12 were closed for less than 10 minutes, according to tweets by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Traffic quickly backed up for three miles behind the wreck.

Interstate 12 westbound near milepost 51 [near Robert] is closed as one occupant in an injury crash is being transported from the scene by Acadian Air. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/L8EdNftE0M — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 19, 2018