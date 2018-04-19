GMNO anchor Anne Cutler bids a tearful farewell to New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- After more than 7 years on air here at WGNO, it's time to say goodbye. My husband Joe is a U.S. Marine, who is being stationed in Quantico, VA and I've accepted a job with WTTG Fox 5 in Washington D.C.

As I prepare to leave New Orleans for our nation's capital, I find myself struggling to wrap my head around just how much this city means to me.

In 7 years, I've learned the trials and tribulations of renovating a 140 year old home. I've experienced the fear and anxiety of sending my husband off to war. I became the mother of two precocious boys. I spent 5 weeks caring for one in the NICU, then nearly died giving birth to the other.

I shared the pain of our heroic survivors of Hurricane Katrina and had the privilege of sharing their stories. I worked for a TV station that taught me not to hide my personality, but to embrace it.

I ate gumbo in the river parishes, crawfish at the Fly and bread pudding at Commander's Palace. I drank Ramos gin fizzes and Abita beer. I listened to Kermit Ruffins at Vaughan's and young children practicing their instruments on street corners.

I've been called baby more times than I can count.

Most importantly, I did all of this in a community of friends, family, neighbors, and viewers, who opened their arms and their hearts and their homes and their parade spots and their gumbo pots for me.

This city doesn't just hold a special place in my heart. It's people, food, music, traditions and culture pump through my veins. As I sign off on WGNO News, I bid you a heartfelt farewell, New Orleans.

Thank you for the memories.