Children’s Museum of St. Tammany Celebration 2018

Sunday, April 22, 2018

5:00pm – 9:00pm

Children’s Museum of St. Tammany 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville, LA 70471

Culinary Showcase Patrons will sip and savor throughout the evening to their heart’s content and then—using a wooden spoon received at Check-In—cast a silent vote for their favorite dish of the night. List of Restaurants

Auction

Tickets General Admission $125 Reserved Table for 6 Guests $1000 Guests must be 18 years or older. Click here to buy tickets.



*********

K. Gee’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar

“Located in Mandeville, we have been serving our community since 2010 and have over 40 years of experience in hospitality. Our guests mean a lot to us, and we are grateful to have established our restaurant in such a welcoming neighborhood. We pride ourselves on fresh food made with local ingredients. Everything is homemade by Kathy, our wonderful cook and owner at K. Gee’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Just some of the items we serve include seafood, po-boy, burgers, soups, and appetizers. We offer a full service catering business, too! Be sure to stop by for delicious food and a cozy atmosphere.” – kgeesrestaurant.com

Address: 2534 Florida Street Mandeville, LA 70448

Phone Number: 985-626-0530

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Friday – Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm Sunday: Closed

Menus

Specials: Tuesdays: 1/2 price Raw Oysters Wednesdays: $5.95 Burger and Fries Fridays: All You Can Eat Kat’sfish



