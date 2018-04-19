Art, fun and more at this weekend’s Angola Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angola, La.--Horses, bulls, rodeo clowns are among the expectations for this weekend's Angola Prison Rodeo, but incredible art is also a part of the experience.

Assistant Warden Gary Young says, "I tell people if you are thinking about the unique item or hard to find item, I almost can assure you that it's there. It's acres of offender made arts and crafts, bar-b-que pits, rockers, lawn garden section. I tell folks a couple of things, i tell then when you come, come early when the gates open, you can come to our museum, we are one of the only active prisons in the country with an museum.

then come on down to the arena rodeo complex."

There's food, there's bands, all that leads up to the rodeo at 2pm. The proceeds for the rodeo are actually put into place to help folks who are trying to re-enter society.

Gates open at 9am Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more info