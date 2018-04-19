× 2 Slidell elementary school students arrested for child pornography after sending nude Snapchats

SLIDELL – Police have arrested a female elementary school student who took nude pictures of herself as well as her male classmate who sent the pictures to other students.

The students, who are both enrolled at Bonne Ecole Elementary, have both been charged with distribution of child pornography, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The nude pictures in question were sent and distributed through the Snapchat app.

The male student sent the picture to other students after receiving them, according to the SPD.

“Most kids are not aware, but sending a nude photo of themselves is a crime,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “Parents need to have a candid conversation with their kids about the seriousness, and the long term effects, of taking and sending nude photographs.”

Both children have been released into the custody of their parents.