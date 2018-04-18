Tulane walks-off with win over LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- In a back and forth game Wednesday night, Tulane came-out on top, beating LSU 10-9 on a walk-off walk. LSU took the early lead with 3 runs in the third inning, but Tulane responded with 5 of their own in the bottom half. The Green Wave added to that lead with two more in the 4th, to lead the Tigers 7-3 into the 5th. LSU chipped-away and closed the gap to one run into the 9th inning. With two outs in the 9th, the Tigers started their rally with an RBI double from Zach Watson. His shot to left field scored the game-tying run, as Brandt Broussard scored, making it a 7-7 ballgame. Right after, Daniel Cabrera came-through with the RBI single up the middle, putting LSU back out front, up 8-7. They led 9-7 into the bottom half, where Tulane showed just as much fight. Grant Witherspoon hit a solo home run to make it 9-8, then Kody Hoese tied it up with the RBI double to center.

Tied at 9 with one out, LSU made the call to intentionally walk two Tulane players to load the bases. That's when pinch hitter Luke Glancy came in and drew ball four, which walked-in Hoese as the game-winning run.

For Tulane (17-21), Witherspoon finished 3-5 at the plate with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored, while Artigues went 2-4 with 4 RBI. Trent Johnson got the win for the Green Wave in a third of an inning of relief. For LSU (24-14), Nick Coomes led the way with 4 hits, while Antoine Duplantis drove-in a pair of runs. Matthew Beck got tagged with the loss for the Tigers.