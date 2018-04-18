× Powerful New Orleans women recreate famous Italian painting

NEW ORLEANS– Eight powerful New Orleans women recreated the famous Italian painting “La Primavera” (or Allegory of Spring) painted by Sandro Botticelli during the Renaissance sometime between 1477-1482.

Madeline Rose, the co-founder of Femaissance, an art installation & experience at Oleander on Royal Gallery, has re-imagined Botticelli’s amazing work with eight New Orleans muses and one adorable child.

In this recreation, Oleander on Royal gallery director Jamie Lehr portrays “Venus” alongside her son Stellan.

The other muses are folk singer Adrienne Edson, Marketing Director of Grow On Urban Farms Lauren Marie Reyes, Chef Martha Wiggins, formerly of Sylvain restaurant, Songbird of New Orleans Robin Barnes, Romney Studios owner Erin Romney, Executive Director of NOLA Wine & Food Experience Aimee Brown, and choreographer Maya Alexis. The photographer for this recreation is Kelsey Campion.

Femaissance is an exhibition showcasing a new generation of women artists and artisans based in New Orleans that spotlights work of both established and emerging painters, photographers, potters, and jewelry, and clothing designers. Femaissance is created by women for the women of New Orleans to celebrate female collaboration.

The opening party for Femaissance will be this Saturday, April 21.

The Botticelli painting can be found on the Uffizi Gallery website.

For more information about Femaissance & Oleander on Royal Gallery, click HERE.