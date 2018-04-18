NOPD looking for missing New Orleans East woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 24-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her New Orleans East apartment last weekend.

Jasmine Penelton was last seen by her boyfriend when she left her apartment complex in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on April 15, according to the NOPD.

Around 10 p.m. on the 15th, Penelton spoke to her mother on a video call, and she hasn’t been heard from since.

She is about 4’11” and weighs about 170 pounds with shoulder-length straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink polo-style shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jasmine Penelton is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.