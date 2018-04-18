× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Croutons + Salad Toppers

Croutons add texture and flavor to a salad, but most croutons also add a hefty dose of salty white carbs. But with a little creativity, there are plenty of other ways to add interest and crunch to a salad. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly shares some of the best and worst ways to top your next salad!

LOVE IT!

Mary’s Gone Crackers (GF) – available at Costco, as well as regular grocery stores

Per 4-cracker serving: 37 calories – 5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 0 protein

37 calories – 5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 0 protein Ingredients include:Whole grain brown rice, whole grain quinoa, brown flax seeds, brown sesame seeds, sea salt, onion.

WildRoots Green Bean Crisps – available at Costco, as well as regular grocery stores

Per 6-piece serving : 33 calories – 5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 0 protein

: 33 calories – 5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 0 protein Ingredients include: Green beans, canola oil, fructose, sea salt

Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Crisps – GF – available at Costco, as well as regular grocery stores

Per 5-piece serving: 30 calories – 4 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein

30 calories – 4 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include:Green peas, vegetable oil, rice, salt.

Other “crouton” options include roasted nuts like pecans & walnuts, crunchy kale chips, or even beet chips.

LIKE IT!

Cheese Crisps – like Fresh Gourmet Asiago Cheese Crisps – available at Walmart

Per 1 ½ tablespoon serving: 30 calories – 0 grams carb – 0 fiber – 2 grams protein

30 calories – 0 grams carb – 0 fiber – 2 grams protein Ingredient: Asiago cheese

Tortilla Strips, original – GF

Per 2 tablespoons : 35 calories – 4 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 0 protein

: 35 calories – 4 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 0 protein Ingredients include: Whole grain corn masa flour, oil, salt.

HATE IT!

Croutons – pretty much any + all

Per 2 tablespoons: 30 calories – 4 grams carb – 0 fiber – 1 gram protein

30 calories – 4 grams carb – 0 fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include: White flour, some contain a bit of whole wheat flour, salt, spices

Tortilla Strips, tri-color

Per 2 tablespoons : 35 calories – 4 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 0 protein

: 35 calories – 4 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 0 protein Ingredients include: Corn masa flour, oil, salt, red 40, blue 1, blue 2.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD