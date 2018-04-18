Love it, Like it, Hate it: Croutons + Salad Toppers
Croutons add texture and flavor to a salad, but most croutons also add a hefty dose of salty white carbs. But with a little creativity, there are plenty of other ways to add interest and crunch to a salad. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly shares some of the best and worst ways to top your next salad!
LOVE IT!
Mary’s Gone Crackers (GF) – available at Costco, as well as regular grocery stores
- Per 4-cracker serving:37 calories – 5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 0 protein
- Ingredients include:Whole grain brown rice, whole grain quinoa, brown flax seeds, brown sesame seeds, sea salt, onion.
WildRoots Green Bean Crisps – available at Costco, as well as regular grocery stores
- Per 6-piece serving: 33 calories – 5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 0 protein
- Ingredients include: Green beans, canola oil, fructose, sea salt
Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Crisps – GF – available at Costco, as well as regular grocery stores
- Per 5-piece serving:30 calories – 4 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein
- Ingredients include:Green peas, vegetable oil, rice, salt.
Other “crouton” options include roasted nuts like pecans & walnuts, crunchy kale chips, or even beet chips.
LIKE IT!
Cheese Crisps – like Fresh Gourmet Asiago Cheese Crisps – available at Walmart
- Per 1 ½ tablespoon serving: 30 calories – 0 grams carb – 0 fiber – 2 grams protein
- Ingredient: Asiago cheese
Tortilla Strips, original – GF
- Per 2 tablespoons: 35 calories – 4 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 0 protein
- Ingredients include: Whole grain corn masa flour, oil, salt.
HATE IT!
Croutons – pretty much any + all
- Per 2 tablespoons: 30 calories – 4 grams carb – 0 fiber – 1 gram protein
- Ingredients include: White flour, some contain a bit of whole wheat flour, salt, spices
Tortilla Strips, tri-color
- Per 2 tablespoons: 35 calories – 4 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 0 protein
- Ingredients include: Corn masa flour, oil, salt, red 40, blue 1, blue 2.
