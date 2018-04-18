JPSO deputies looking for man accused of breaking into 3 Subway restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who deputies say burglarized three Subway restaurants. The search is the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the first burglary happened on Tuesday, March 14, at about 1:15 in the morning at the Subway located at 3801 Jefferson Highway. They say a man broke a window of the business, went inside and stole the cash register.

The second burglary happened on Saturday, March 31, at a little before 1:00 in the morning at the Subway at 2309 David Drive. In this case, deputies say a man smashed the glass of the business' front door and removed the drawer to one of the cash registers.

The third and final case happened on Monday, April 16, at about 11:30 at night at the Subway located at 4401 Airline Drive. Again the burglar smashed the store's glass window and went after the cash register.

Deputies say that surveillance camera footage proves that the same man is responsible for each burglary. Also, they have at least one video clip of the car that the man was driving. It's described only as a dark colored sedan.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.