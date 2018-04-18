× Holiday out West: Jrue’s 33 helps Pelicans to 2-0 lead over Portland

Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, a career playoff high, as the Pelicans won at Portland Tuesday night, 111-102.

The Pelicans take a 2-0 lead in the best of seven Western Conference series back home for game three Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.

“We have won two games, we still have to win two more,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry. “We haven’t accomplished anything.”

The Pelicans trailed 100-99 after a three pointer by Portland’s Maurice Harkless bounced in late in the fourth quarter. But, the Pelicans responded with back to back threes by Nikola Mirotic and Holiday. New Orleans ended the game on a 12-2 run.

The Pelicans held the Portland backcourt of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to 16 field goals on 39 attempts. Meanwhile, the Pelicans shot 51 percent from the field for the game, including 12 three point baskets.

Anthony Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Rajon Rondo scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and handed out 9 assists.

New Orleans is two wins from its first playoff series win in 10 years. In 2008, the New Orleans Hornets defeated Dallas in 5 games.

Game time Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center is 8 pm.