Star of Broadway’s ‘RENT’ talks about all the ‘seasons of love’

NEW ORLEANS-- The hit Broadway musical "RENT" is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and making its way to the Saenger Theatre.

"RENT" follows the lives of struggling New Yorkers who face love and loss over the course of a year.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez chatted with Aaron Alcaraz, who plays "Angel" in the hit Broadway musical.

Alcaraz explains what makes folks fall in love with the show whether it be winter, spring, summer or fall.

As you know, "Seasons of Love" is one of the most popular signature songs from the musical.

"RENT" runs now through Sunday, April 22nd at the Saenger. For ticket information, click, HERE.

The Saenger Theatre announced that seats in the first two rows of the orchestra section will be available for $25. There are 20 seats available at this price per performance.

The tradition of the $25 tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre.