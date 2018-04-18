× 5 Top Costco Finds for Grab & Go Meals + Snacks | 2018 Spring Edition

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these 5 Costco finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness like protein and superfoods into meals and snacks on the go.

Garden Lites Superfood Veggie Cakes – GF, vegetarian | $9.69/12 veggies muffins

100 calories, 6 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 330 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include: Carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, onion, red pepper, zucchini, brown rice, egg whites, whole eggs, non-GMO canola oil, non-GMO corn starch, spices.

Kale & Mozzarella Charbroiled Chicken Burger by Burgers by Amylu – GF, organic | $13.99/8 burgers

170 calories, 8 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 540 mg sodium, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 21 grams protein

Ingredients include: Organic chicken, kale, mozzarella, caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, cane sugar, vinegar, spices.

GoodFoods Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad single-serving cups – GF | $9.99/8 single-serve cups

140 calories, 4 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 380 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 14 grams protein

Ingredients include: Chicken breast, low-fat Greek yogurt, celery, onions, dried cranberries, apple cider vinegar, raw cane sugar, roasted almonds, sea salt, poppy seeds, xanthan gum, black pepper.

Kellogg’s Special K Crustless Quiche – low carb, wheat-free | $11.69/8 bowls

170 calories, 13 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 450 mg sodium, 6 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 11 grams protein

Ingredients include: Eggs, skim milk, xanthan gum, sausage crumbles, mozzarella cheese, organic red quinoa, red peppers, asiago cheese, jalapeno peppers.

Healthy Choice Adobo Chicken Power Bowls | $9.99/4 bowls

330 calories, 8 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 600 mg sodium, 38 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 26 grams protein

Ingredients include: Chicken, brown rice, pinto beans, black barley, red quinoa, red rice, chard, kale, corn, tomatoes, pumpkin seed kernels, spinach, tomato paste; less than 2% butter, honey, corn starch.

