4 classmates from Ursuline Class of 1990 volunteered for ‘Prom of Hope’

NEW ORLEANS– It’s National Volunteer Week, and there are a group of ladies who all graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1990 and all volunteered together with “Prom of Hope.”

“Prom of Hope” is put on by Saints Punter, Thomas Morstead and his foundation, “What You Give Will Grow.” “Prom of Hope” gives teens with cancer the opportunity to experience a prom. Many of them aren’t able to go to their own proms because of treatments. It truly is a night to remember for these teens. This year’s “Prom of Hope” was held at Mardi Gras World, and 100 volunteers helped to make it possible.

There were four special volunteers from Ursuline Academy’s Class of 1990: Susan Hackett Walpole, Jennifer, Glynn, Jessica McNulty, and Rebecca Nordgren. Great job ladies! Keep up the great work! Thanks to all the volunteers for their service to our community!