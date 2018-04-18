× 3 men arrested for illegally harvesting 27 sacks of oysters

CHALMETTE, LA – Three men have been arrested for stealing oysters in St. Bernard Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents spotted the men dredging for oysters in an area of Lake Coquille not leased to them on April 17.

Thirty-four-year-old Bruce M. Guerra III, 58-year-old Joseph E. Mitchell Jr., and 33-year-old Tory A. Hoo were all arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail after agents recovered 27 sacks of stolen oysters.

The oysters were returned to the water, according to the LDWF.

Unlawfully taking oysters from a private lease and failing to have written permission both carry up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail for each offense.

The men could also lose their oyster harvester licenses for up to one year, and they could also be sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service, according to the LDWF.