Watch 144-year-old tall ship sail up the Mississippi River toward New Orleans

Video footage courtesy of Crescent River Port Pilots Association

PILOTTOWN, LA - Six tall ships sailed up the mouth of the Mississippi River today on their way up to New Orleans.

A 99-foot, iron-hulled vessel named Elissa that was built in Scotland in 1877 led the small armada as it sailed past Pilottown.

Four ships will dock at Woldenberg Park, and two will make their way to the waters of Lake Pontchartrain as part of the city’s Tricentennial celebrations.

Pilots from the Crescent River Port Pilots Association boarded the ships and helped guide the ship up the busy commercial corridor.

CRPPA President Michael Bopp personally guided the Elissa, and the group provided pictures and videos to document the unique experience.

The pilots will also guide the ships back out to sea when the Tricentennial celebrations have concluded.