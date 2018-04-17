× Tangipahoa Police on lookout for bee thief after 11 bee boxes go missing

HAMMOND, LA – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a thief with sticky fingers and a sweet tooth.

Eleven bee boxes have been stolen from two separate properties in the Hammond area this month.

The first theft occurred on April 6 in the area of Highway 442 in Tickfaw.

The resident told police five bee boxes containing 10 frames of bees each used to breed honey bees and produce honey were missing, according to the TPSO.

Ten days later, on April 16, six bee boxes and one swarm box containing five frames of bees were reported missing from a property in the area of Bankston Road in Hammond.

In both cases, the honey harvested from the missing bees was sold to help supplement family income, according to the TPSO.

Anyone having information relating to either of these cases is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.