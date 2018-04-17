NOPD looking for man who stole iPhone from unlocked, running car in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole an iPhone from an unlocked, running car parked in front of a business in Algiers.

The theft occurred just after 8:45 p.m. on April 12 in the 3500 block of Holiday Drive, according to the NOPD.

The thief can be seen on surveillance video approaching the idling car and tentatively standing next to the drivers door before quickly opening the door, grabbing the iPhone, and running away.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.