NOPD looking for French Quarter shoplifter

NEW ORLEANS – A man known to police as a habitual shoplifter walked into a store in the French Quarter and made off with a woman’s purse.

The theft occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on April 2 in the 900 block of South Peters Street, according to the NOPD.

The man made his way to the back of the store, grabbed the woman’s purse, and left with it.

Bank cards that were in the purse at the time it was stolen have been used at three different locations since the theft.

The suspect has been spotted around the shops in the French Market and Café Du Monde, and he is known to be a shoplifter, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident or the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Marshall Scallan (504) 658-6730 or any Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.