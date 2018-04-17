Man who robbed 2 Slidell gas stations in 50 minutes on Christmas Eve arrested on Live PD

SLIDELL – The Live PD television crew was on hand to document the arrest of a man accused of robbing two Slidell gas stations on Christmas Eve.

Cameras were rolling for the A&E show when 28-year-old Don Barrington of Madisonville was arrested for two counts of armed robbery on April 13, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Barrington burst into an Exxon on Gause Boulevard on December 25, 2017, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from the clerk.

Less than one hour later, Barrington walked into the Shell station on Northshore Boulevard, demanded cash, and fled, according to the SPD.

A tip from Crimestoppers led to Barrington’s identification as the suspect in each case, and detectives were able to positively link him to the robberies, leading to his arrest.