WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan (L) and Sonia Sotomayor arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Justice Sotomayor breaks shoulder in fall
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor broke her shoulder in a fall, court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said Tuesday.
The injury occurred Monday morning, Arberg said, citing Sotomayor’s doctor. She will wear a sling for several weeks and will undergo physical therapy as part of her recovery.
Sotomayor, who joined the Supreme Court in 2009, plans to continue with her schedule as usual. She is expected at Supreme Court arguments Tuesday morning on an Internet sales tax case.