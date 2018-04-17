× Johnny Galecki returns as David in ‘Roseanne’ reboot

David is back to climbing in through windows on “Roseanne.”

Johnny Galecki will make a guest appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the rebooted comedy, returning to his role as David Healy, the husband of Darlene Connor’s character played by Sara Gilbert.

The show tweeted a clip Monday which showed David coming in through Darlene’s window just like he used to do when they were dating. “David’s back, and not much has changed,” the tweet said.

“Why are you coming in the widow anyway,” Darlene asks.

“Does your dad still live here,” David responds.

When Darlene answers yes he says, “That’s why I’m coming in the window.”

The couple have split on the new version of “Roseanne”

It’s not the first time Gilbert and Galecki have reunited.

She’s made a guest appearance on his hit CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory.”

Galecki told E! News previously that he was excited as fans for ABC to bring “Roseanne” back.

“I’m excited to see it,” he said. “I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I’m excited.”