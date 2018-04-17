French Toast To Go! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A quick mix, throw it in the microwave and you're out the door! Test Kitchen Taylor has a perfect breakfast on the go.

French Toast in a to-go cup

1/4 cup milk

1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 large egg

Kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 slice white bread

1 tablespoon semisweet chocolate chips

Whisk together the milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, egg and a pinch of salt in a large mug until combined.

Toast Bread. Evenly spread the butter on one side of the bread. Cut the bread into bite-size pieces and add them to the mug, pressing down lightly so all the bread pieces are submerged. Sprinkle with the chocolate chips, nestling them between the bread pieces.

Microwave the bread mixture on high power for 2 minutes, pausing every 30 seconds. Let the French toast cool in the mug about 1 minute before serving.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!