Can you get the best fried chicken in America at a Louisiana gas station?

BAYOU VISTA, La - When it comes to fried chicken, you know your favorite.

Of course, there's Popeyes and KFC.

There's also KKC which stands for Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood smells it cooking. It's the best fried chicken you never heard of.

Unless you live across the bridge from Morgan City, in Bayou Vista, Louisiana, you probably never heard of Pic-A-Pac.

It's a gas station and grocery store on the corner.

The owner is a guy named Chad Ross. The business has been in Chad's family for 25 years. It's been around since the sixties.

The most important thing on the menu here is that fried chicken you never heard of.

It's Krispy Krunchy Chicken. And you find it at more than 2,100 gas stations and convenience stores across America.

And now it's even available in Mexico, Malaysia and American Samoa.

The original recipe for Krispy Krunchy Chicken comes from here in Louisiana.

It's cooked up every day by fried chicken artists like Avis Phillips at Pic-A-Pac in Bayou Vista.

Wild Bill says Avis has been creating the chicken for the last ten years and she knows exactly why it's so good.

The answer is one very important word.

Spices.

Wild Bill runs into a guy by the name of Jesse Suggs

Jesse never had Krispy Krunchy Chicken. He heard of it. But he never had it.

He's about to take his first bite.

And he bites.

What does Jesse Suggs say about the best fried chicken you never heard of.

Jesse says, "dadgum, that's some good chicken."

The fried chicken with the name nobody knows is now making a name for itself.

Just don't say anything.