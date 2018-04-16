‘Southern Charm New Orleans’ stars talk about what makes each other so charming

NEW ORLEANS -- Southern Charm New Orleans premiered on Bravo-TV last night.

The premiere party for the new reality TV show was held at New Orleans Board of Trade on Saturday night.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez asked the cast of "Southern Charm" what qualities make them all so "charming."

The  cast of Southern Charm New Orleans" includes News with a Twist host Tamica Lee.  The other stars on the reality show  include Barry Smith, local businessman and Tamica’s husband; Justin Reese, a personal injury lawyer for The King Firm and sports agent who’s the son of judge and activist Dottie Reese; Jeff Charleston, a former New Orleans Saints player; his wife, Reagan Charleston, a jewelry designer; and Jon Moody, a local artist with killer abs.

 

