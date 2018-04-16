Shocking Video: Woman, child shot after man opens fire into house on New Orleans St.

NEW ORLEANS – A woman and her 7-year-old cousin were shot early Sunday morning when a man they spotted on their porch began firing into their home.

The woman and the 7-year-old boy were awakened by a noise outside their home in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street just before 5 a.m. on April 15, according to the NOPD.

They spotted a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt on the front porch of the home on the home’s surveillance system.

The woman and the boy began screaming, and the man opened fire before fleeing.

The boy was shot in the stomach and the woman was shot in the foot, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified shooter can be seen on video firing several rounds into the house from the sidewalk before running away.

A suspect has been arrested and has been taken into questioning, according to the NOPD.

Both victims are listed in stable condition.