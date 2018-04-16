NOPD: Unidentified man shoots out crime camera

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who shot out a crime camera in the Seventh Ward.

The unidentified man, who covered his face with a blanket or sheet, took aim and fired at a “real-time camera” just after 4:30 p.m. on April 13 near the intersection of Kerlerec and North Robinson Streets, according to the NOPD.

The camera did not capture a clear image of the suspect’s face or other identifying features before it was destroyed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.