× NOPD investigates murder in the 1300 block of S. Galvez

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of South Galvez. Initial reports show a male victim found inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

investigators now say that the scene of the crime has been changed to the 3600 block of Erato.

Police got the call around 6:10 a.m.

This incident is under investigation