NOFD Battles Three-Alarm Fire in the Heart of Uptown

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a 911 call reporting a fire at a home in the 1800 block of

General Pershing St on Saturday around 3:17 a.m.

The first fire company arrived on the scene at 3:23 a.m. and found a three-story wood-framed construction home with heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Upon arrival, firefighters assessed the scene, taking into consideration the number of residents reported to be home at the time of the blaze, as well as the extremely large size of the residence and immediately called for a Second Alarm at 3:29 a.m.

Firefighters first priority was to ensure that all the residents made it out of the home safely.

A third Alarm was called for at 4:09 a.m. to add additional personnel to the scene. Firefighters did an outstanding job not only confining this fire to its’ place of origin and minimizing the potential for a much greater amount of damage but also diligently searching the entire structure to ensure all residents had been safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans

Emergency Medical Services, The American Red Cross and Entergy were all on the scene assisting with the mitigation of this incident.