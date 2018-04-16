Is that a photographer or an armed robber with that camera?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are looking for two men who robbed a man and woman in the Faubourg Marigny last week. That's an area of the city where people flock to experience the sites and sounds, and many of them carry cameras. Oh, so was one of the attackers.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on Monday, April 9, at about 9:00 at night, two men approached a couple who was walking in the Faubourg Marigny, near the corner of Pauger and Burgundy streets.

The attack can be seen on surveillance footage. Check it out yourself by clicking on the video button at the top of this page.

In the video, one of the men who approached the couple appears to have a large DSLR camera. The other, according to police, has a gun.

Police say the pair stole the woman's purse and a cellphone from the man. A second video clip shows them leaving the scene and checking the woman's purse for valuables.

There were no report of any injuries. Also, police did not say if the camera that one of the men appears to be carrying was taken from another robbery or a burglary.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.