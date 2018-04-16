Gravity A performs ‘E-Fed’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gravity A is one of the great artists performing at the CASA Jefferson "I am for the Child" Music Fest.

The music festival is Saturday, April 21, at the Al Copeland Concert Meadow in Lafreniere Park in Metairie.

The event is free and includes performances by Gravity A, headliner Just Right Band, Khris Royal and Dark Matter, and Tonya Boyd-Cannon.

Gravity A passed by the Twist Stage to perform a couple songs from their latest CD New Beginnings. They are also playing at NOLA Brewery on April 26, Maple Leaf on July 14, and Tipitina's on July 20.