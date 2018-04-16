× DJ equipment sparks blaze at Oz nightclub on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The Oz nightclub on Bourbon Street caught on fire this afternoon after DJ equipment sparked a blaze.

The New Orleans Fire Department arrived at the club just after 12:15 p.m. to see heavy black smoke billowing out of the second floor roof line.

The club was open, but no one was in the building other than the manager and the bartender, according to the NOFD.

The manager told firefighters he heard popping noises coming from the second floor and saw flames coming from the DJ equipment and attached wires.

The building’s sprinkler system was activated and helped keep the fire from spreading, according to the NOFD.

Twenty-two NOFD personnel in seven units responded to the fire, which was placed under control by 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.