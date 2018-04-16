× ‘Crawfish for Cancer’ event will feature nine teams in boil-off

NEW ORLEANS– After hosting crawfish boils benefiting the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in 8 other cities, Crawfish for Cancer is heading to New Orleans this Saturday for a good old fashion “boil-off” featuring nine teams from around the city.

Crawfish for Cancer is a nonprofit organization that hosts crawfish boils in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Charleston, Boston, San Francisco, and DC, with New Orleans being one of the newest markets for 2018. Each CFC festival includes unlimited crawfish, an open bar with signature drinks including Sweet Tea Vodka cocktails, and live music from local cover and jazz bands. When Rachel and Tim Tumminello saw a feature video about the organization by Thrillist on Facebook last year, they knew bringing it to New Orleans was a no-brainer as New Orleanians love crawfish, alcohol, music, and showing up for a fundraiser.

The 5-hour New Orleans festival will be the first ever CFC “boil off” with delicious mudbugs from Flamingo A-Go-Go, Whiskey Bar, Sidelines Bar & Grill, The R Bar, Cosimo’s, Three Legged Dog, Crawfish Meister, The Basin, and Stepbrother’s Sports Bar & Grill. Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Flvko, Typically Booked, and Louisiana Spice Band.

Tickets to the NOLA boil are currently $75, all-inclusive, and go up in price as the event draws near. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), to help find an end to a currently incurable form of cancer. The MMRF was founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti and Karen Andrews soon after Kathy’s diagnosis and has since become a world-recognized leader in cancer research. For more information about the MMRF: https://www.themmrf.org/about-mmrf/.

Festival founder James Crowell started the event as a “Crawfish Boil” with his classmates at Williams College in Massachusetts in 2003. In 2008, he changed the event to Crawfish for Cancer in honor of his father, a retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Air Force, who was battling Multiple Myeloma. Multiple Myeloma, also known as Kahler’s disease, is a type of blood cancer that affects the plasma cells. In 2014, Lieutenant Colonel Lorenzo Mayo Crowell passed away as a result of this terrible disease. The Crawfish for Cancer team is committed to honoring him and others who have passed or are now fighting this disease. Since 2009, CFC has raised $420,000 for the MMRF.

Crawfish for Cancer is April 18th from 12-5 p.m. at Mardi Gras World.

