Covington man accused of stealing cash from registers at three businesses

COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Covington man wanted for robbing three different businesses.

Working together, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives and detectives with the Covington Police Department quickly identified 47-year-old Michael Williams as the man responsible for robberies at three West St. Tammany Parish businesses Friday (April 13).

Two of the businesses were located in the jurisdiction of Covington Police and the third was outside of the city limits in St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. In all three cases, Williams waited for the cashiers to open the registers and then quickly grabbed what cash he could before fleeing.

At approximately 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, while patrolling on Hwy 190 a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy observed a white Ford Focus, matching the description of the one Williams was believed to be driving, headed southbound on Hwy 190 and, along with a Covington Police Officer, attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Williams continued on Hwy 190 and a slow pursuit ensued, with Williams being taken into custody after he crashed the vehicle in a ditch on 10th Street in Tammany Hills. An undisclosed amount of the stolen cash was located inside the vehicle.

Williams was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of simple robbery, one count of flight from an officer and other traffic violations. He is facing additional charges from Covington Police for the robberies committed inside city limits.

“Working together – STPSO deputies and detectives and their counterparts with the Covington Police Department – were able to put a quick end to this man’s crime spree,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the way the deputies and officers worked together to quickly identify and apprehend this individual.”​