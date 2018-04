Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La.--The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is in full swing. The strawberries are tantalizing taste buds for the thousands of people who make it out each year to celebrate the strawberry.

Unfortunately though today is the last day of the popular festival. WGNO's Kenny Lopez went today and asked folks the best way to eat their strawberries.

This year's "Grand Champion" strawberries come from Landry Poche Farms in Springfield, Louisiana.