CHALMETTE, La.-- The St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community Parade is one of the largest events in nearby St. Bernard parish.

After being postponed due to rain on Saturday, the parade rolled at 12 PM Sunday, along the W. Judge Perez route in Chalmette - from Meraux Dr. down to Ventura and back! It consists of 53 plus floats, 35 plus marching groups, and 1,500 members. Keep your head up to catch 350,000 pounds of produce!