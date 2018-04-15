‘Southern Charm New Orleans’ with Tamica Lee begins tonight on Bravo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Look out, New Orleans. The Crescent City is hitting the reality TV circuit in a big way. Southern Charm New Orleans, featuring News with a Twist co-host Tamica Lee, debuts at 8 p.m. Central on Bravo TV tonight!

Last night a premiere party for the cast was held at New Orleans Board of Trade.

In addition to Tamica Lee, the other stars on the reality show include Barry Smith, local businessman and Tamica’s husband; Justin Reese, a personal injury lawyer for The King Firm and sports agent who’s the son of judge and activist Dottie Reese; Jeff Charleston, a former New Orleans Saints player; his wife, Reagan Charleston; and Jon Moody, a local artist with killer abs.

“We were always as authentic as possible,” Tamica Lee says about the show. “We show the city in a positive light. And we showed internal conflicts that everyone has with their friends.”

Bravo has released a trailer for the new series. Here’s what Bravo has to say about the show: