A first: Anthony Davis gets first playoff win, New Orleans get 1st in 7 years, at Portland

Anthony Davis has finally broken his playoff maiden.

Davis claimed his first playoff win ever, and for New Orleans, a first playoff win in seven years, a 97-95 victory Saturday night at Portland.

The Pelicans led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, before holding off a late Trailblazer charge.

Davis scored 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked 4 shots.

Jrue Holiday had a key steal and block in the final minute. He also scored 21 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and blocked two shots.

Rajon Rondo scored 6 points, but handed out 17 assists, and 8 rebounds. Davis said Rondo was a calming influence as the Trailblazers made a run late in the game.

“Anytime they made a run, he told us to calm down,” said Davis.

Portland guards CJ Collum and Damian Lillard scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. But, they made only 13 of 41 shots.

Niko Mirotic scored 16 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Mirotic made 3 three points baskets in the third quarter as the Pelicans stretched their lead to as many as 19 points.

“It was a big win for us,” said Anthony Davis. It was New Orleans first playoff win since April 24th, 2011 when the Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game two of the best of seven first round series is Tuesday night in Portland.