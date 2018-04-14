× Tornado watch in effect for 5 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi

A tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for several parishes in the area.

Those include Orleans, Jefferson, Lafourche, Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Bernard, Terrebonne and Washington parishes.

The strong line of storms could produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph, up to quarter-sized hail, and a few tornadoes. We could also see two-four inches of rain.

The tornado watch is in effect for roughly 5 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Most outdoor events in the area have been canceled or postponed. The Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, and French Quarter Fest is canceled. It will reopen Sunday.

