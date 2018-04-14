Thousands without power across metro as flash flooding continues

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy and Cleco maps are showing thousands without power as severe weather and heavy rain continue to move through the area.

There were more than 8,000 without power in Metairie and New Orleans as of mid-day Saturday. On the North Shore, more than 2,200 are without power in the Slidell area.

Flash flooding remains the biggest threat as the system moves through.

Officials urge residents to stay off the road, as localized flooding is expected throughout the day.

