Strawberry Festival postpones opening Saturday until 4 p.m.

PONCHATOULA, LA — Organizers of the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival have decided to delay the opening time for the event today, Saturday April 14, until 4:00 PM.

They announced the decision on the event’s Facebook page.

The decision comes as a line of severe weather approach the New Orleans area. It was expected to bring heavy rain, hail, high winds and even the threat of tornadoes with it.

Despite the later opening time, a full evening of events remained on the festival’s calendar.

The weather forecast caused other events to cancel or close for the entire day. Friday evening, the French Quarter Festival announced that it would cancel all of its events on Saturday and would open as scheduled on Sunday.

In St. Bernard Parish, the Irish Italian Community Islenos Parade postponed the event and will roll at 11:45 Sunday morning.

Also at the Strawberry Festival, organizers decided to cancel this year’s parade schedule for Saturday morning.

Stay tuned to WGNO and wgno.com for the latest on the severe weather situation.